Kevin Durant shut down reunion with Golden State Warriors
By Tyler Reed
The 2025 NBA Trade Deadline has not disappointed in terms of entertainment. The biggest moment of the deadline has been the Dallas Mavericks sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
However, there has still been big drama take place as we approach Thursday evenings deadline. On Wednesday, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors.
The Butler trade definitely is a headliner, but what if there was a trade that took Kevin Durant back to Golden State?
According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, there was a deal in place that would have reunited Durant and the Warriors, while Butler would have gone to the Phoenix Suns and Andrew Wiggins to the Miami Heat.
However, it appears Durant put a stop to this potential deal, and a return to Golden State will not be in the cards for the Suns star.
It has always been rumored that things ended ugly with Durant and the Warriors. Rumors of tension between Durant and Warriors star Draymond Green.
With Durant shutting down this trade, it feels like those rumors of tension are more than just rumors. Durant did not want to return to the franchise, where he won two championships.
Now, we live in a world where Butler will attempt to be the third man in Golden State to resurrect the once unstoppable dynasty.
One thing is for sure: a future reunion with Durant and the Warriors will never be happening. No matter how bad Warriors fans want it.
