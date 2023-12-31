FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: $150 GUARANTEED Bonus on ANY $5 Bet Today!
Get a guaranteed $150 bonus from FanDuel today!
By Joe Summers
Whether you want a huge payday betting on college football, the NBA or even the NFL, FanDuel Sportsbook has an exclusive promo to help you accomplish your goal.
New users who bet $5 or more on any game will automatically be credited $150 in bonus bets, win or lose!
See below how to claim this limited-time offer.
FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Win $150
If you sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any game today, you'll win $150 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome. That's +3000 odds!
Follow these steps to get your $150 bonus:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on any game
That's it! Once your wager settles, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what happens.
Note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, though that first wager only has to be $5. Just be sure no to place it until you've made the proper deposit.
Only new FanDuel users in states with legal sports betting can claim this limited-time offer. Sign up for FanDuel now!
How to Bet at FanDuel Sportsbook Today
FanDuel offers odds on all of the day's action, no matter what sport you want to bet on or how you want to bet.
Up-to-the-minute live odds updates ensure you have the latest information before placing a wager while markets for smaller sports and international competitions give you additional ways to find value!
You'll love the exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and rewards program that'll keep your paydays coming.
There's a reason this is America's most popular sportsbook - sign up for FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.