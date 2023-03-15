FanDuel + DraftKings March Madness Promo Code: Bet $25, Win $400 Before Offer Ends
Is there any better event to bet on than March Madness??
This is the perfect time of the year to put your money on an underdog and win BIG. Thanks to awesome new-user promotions at DraftKings and FanDuel sportsbooks, you can do just that with an extra $400 in your pocket!
New users who sign up with both of these sportsbooks will have guaranteed access to $400 in bonus money with as small of an investment as $25. All you’re asked to do is follow our instructions listed below to start winning today.
DraftKings March Madness Promo
DraftKings is offering its new users a low-risk promotion that’s hard to beat: bet $5 on any March Madness game, win $200 GUARANTEED.
It doesn’t matter if your bet wins or loses for this promotion.
Here’s how you claim your $200 worth of bonus money:
- Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using this link
- Verify your identity
- Deposit at least $5
- Wager at least $5 on any March Madness bet
That’s all there is to it, though you will want to note that your funds won’t be released until after your wager settles. So if you want fast access to that money, your first wager should be on a game that ends sometime soon!
Once you’ve unlocked your bonus funds, it’s time to have some fun.
There are SO many games going on this first weekend of March Madness, and it’s typically when most of the big upsets happen. With $200 in bonus cash at your disposal, you could consider just picking all your favorite underdogs.
You’d only have to hit on a couple of them to make money!
This offer is ending Sunday and who knows how long it will be until it comes back around. Don’t miss out on having bonus cash for one of the most electric sporting events the year has to offer.
Sign up with DraftKings today!
FanDuel March Madness Promo
FanDuel’s offer also rewards new users with up to $200, but the rules are a bit different.
New customers will win 10x your initial wager on the site, capped at $20 to win $200. But just like the offer detailed above, this promotion is GUARANTEED.
If you lose your initial bet, you’ll be out $20, but you’ll still have $200 of bonus money to earn it back and more!
Here’s how you claim your extra $200 of bonus money:
- Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook using this link
- Verify your identity
- Deposit at least $20
- Wager at least $20 on any March Madness bet
Again, for this offer you’ll want to bet on a game that ends soon to secure that bonus money ahead of the weekend.
Now with $400 of bonus money at your fingertips, you can play this opportunity several ways.
You could bet on EVERY underdog on each site, hoping to really cash in big if there’s a lot of upsets. You could shoot for a wild payday and parlay some of your underdogs.
Or you could just take your favorite teams and try to win money while cheering them on!
You really can’t go wrong whatever you decide to do, as long as you sign up and activate this promotion before Sunday!
Don’t look back and regret missing out on an extra $200 for your bankroll
Sign up with FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.