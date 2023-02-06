DraftKings Best Super Bowl Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 on ONE TD in Chiefs-Eagles
We're just over a week away from an epic Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles! DraftKings Sportsbook has a fantastic promo available for Ravens fans to help you bring home a huge payday: Bet $5, Win $200 GUARANTEED if at least ONE TD is scored in the game! That's +4000 odds for a single TD between the NFL's highest-scoring offenses.
Find out below how to claim this special offer and my best bet for the big game:
DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code
If you sign up for DraftKings and bet $5 or more on ANY Super Bowl bet, you’ll win $200 once a TD is scored in the game! You don't even have to win or lose your bet!
Just follow these steps and you’re getting $200:
- Sign up for DraftKings using this link (no promo code required)
- Verify your identity
- Deposit $5 or more
- Wager at least $5 on any Super Bowl bet
Then, you’re all set! Whether you win or lose that bet, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets to use however you want once either team scores a TD!
You usually need to hit a big futures bet or parlay to flip $5 into $200. Today, you’ll do so without even winning a bet! Now THAT'S the kind of value we're looking for!
Given there's been a TD in every single NFL game this year, I personally guarantee that you're going to win this bet.
Only new DraftKings users can claim this promo and you're running out of time! Sign up for DraftKings today to boost your bankroll with $200 guaranteed on any Super Bowl bet!
Before I get into my best bet, here are a couple of other sweet offers you should claim too:
Best NFL Super Bowl Bet
The best football player in the world is an underdog? What kind of madness is this? Patrick Mahomes is well on his way to a second Super Bowl win and should be favored at the least.
While I’m hammering the Chiefs to win, the real value lies in betting Mahomes to win the MVP at +130. Kansas City is +102 to win the game right now, but Mahomes is +130 to win MVP. It’s hard to envision the Chiefs winning and someone other than Mahomes winning MVP, so I’m taking the value with the bigger number.
As an underdog, Mahomes is 6-1-1 against the spread in his career. Statistically, he’s the best playoff QB in NFL history. He’s averaging over 300 yards per game with 32 total TDs to seven interceptions. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts only has 275 passing yards total through his two playoff games this year. If the Chiefs win, it’ll be because of the advantage Mahomes gives them.
The Eagles aren’t as battle-tested as the Chiefs and I anticipate growing pains on the biggest stage. Getting +130 odds on Mahomes to win MVP is an absolute steal and I’m jumping on the value before it’s too late.
Whether you're backing Mahomes to win MVP like I am or looking elsewhere for value, just be sure to first sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook and secure your easy $200. There's going to be a TD scored, so don't miss out on this amazing opportunity.
Start your Super Bowl festivities early and sign up for DraftKings now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.