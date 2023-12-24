Bet365 Louisiana Bonus Code: Win $150 GUARANTEED on ANY $5 Bet!
Get $150 win or lose at Bet365
By Joe Summers
Looking to score a massive payday right before the holiday season? Bet365 just launched in Louisiana and has a $150 GUARANTEED bonus available!
New users who bet $5 or more on any game today will automatically receive $150 in bonus bets regardless of the wager's outcome. Win or lose, you'll get $150!
Here's how to sign up and claim your bonus:
Bet365 Louisiana Bonus Code: Bet $5, Win $150
If you sign up, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any game today, you'll be credited $150 in bonus bets even if you lose. That's +3000 odds!
Follow these easy steps to get your $150 bonus:
1. Sign up for Bet365 with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on any game
That's it! Once your wager settles, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what happens.
Note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, though your first wager only has to be $5. If you win, you'll get your winnings, too!
You must be a new Bet365 user in Louisiana to claim this limited-time offer. Sign up for Bet365 now!
How to Bet at Bet365 in Louisiana
Bet365 offers odds on all of the holiday action, whether you're looking at the NFL or prefer a different sport entirely!
Take a second to familiarize yourself with the user-friendly interface before you dive in. I recommend betting that $5 on a game ending soon, as you'll get the bonus once your wager ends.
You'll love Bet365's exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and rewards program that keeps your bonuses flowing in the more you bet.
There's a reason Bet365 is taking over Louisiana - sign up now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.