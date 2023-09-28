Bet365 Kentucky Launch Promo Awards $365 on Just $1 Bet!
Turn $1 into $365 in bonus bets with no sweat thanks to this new offer at Bet365 KY
Legal sports betting is finally live in Kentucky and Bet365 is trotting out the best offer in the industry to celebrate.
The Big Lead readers in Kentucky who sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook and bet just $1 (with min. $10 deposit) will win $365 in bonus bets – even if your bet loses!
Here’s how you can boost your bankroll to kick off the arrival of sports betting in Kentucky:
Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code
You’ll be guaranteed to receive $365 in bonus bets after you sign up with Bet365 and place your first bet of $1 or more!
Remember, you must live in Kentucky to claim this bonus!
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook KY (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $1 or more on anything
It’s essential to deposit at least $10 and bet at least $1, otherwise you won’t receive your bonus!
Since your $365 will be hitting your account whenever that first wager settles, you’ll have time to explore Bet365’s robust betting options to figure out how you want to spend those bonuses.
But let’s make sure you know how to place that first bet.
How to Bet at Bet365 Sportsbook
Bet365 is one of the fastest-growing sportsbooks in the nation and you’re about to find out why.
You can bet on just about anything and it’s easy to find what you’re looking for on Bet365’s user-friendly site.
Bet365 offers up-to-the-minute odds, tracks your wagers, offers early cashout options and more.
Once you’ve signed in to Bet365, you’ll see a listing of sports that you can peruse until you find your sport of choice. Then, you’ll be greeted with odds on upcoming games or futures bets for sports out of season.
When you find a game you want to wager on, make sure to click on it to see all of your betting options.
And don’t forget to make that first bet at least $1!
What to Expect at Bet365
Bet365 also treats its customers to fun offers like early cashout wins when your team is ahead by a specific margin, odds boosts on popular games and more!
Find out what you’ve been missing out on at Bet365 and win a guaranteed $365 bonus to celebrate while this limited-time offer lasts!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.