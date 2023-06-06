Bet365 Embarrasses DraftKings With Incredible Iowa Launch Promo (Bet $1, Get $365!)
By Joe Summers
Bet365 is officially LIVE in Iowa and the sportsbook is celebrating with the best sign-up bonus around: Bet $1 (with a $10 deposit), Win $365 GUARANTEED! Whether you win or lose your bet, you're getting $365 no matter what!
See below how to get started and claim this special offer.
Bet365 Iowa Promo Code
If you sign up for Bet365 with this link, deposit at least $10, then bet $1 or more on any game in any sport, you'll receive $365 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome! That's +36500 odds!
Follow these steps to get your $365 bonus:
1. Sign up for Bet365 using this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $1 or more on any game in any sport
That's all you have to do! Once your bet settles, you'll be credited with $365 in bonus bets even if you lose.
While your bet just has to be $1, make sure you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus. If you win, you'll get those winnings PLUS $365. If you lose, you'll still get the $365!
Who knew it was so easy to turn $1 into $365? Sign up for Bet365 now and join the celebrations surrounding the Iowa launch!
DraftKings Iowa Promo Code
DraftKings also has a great promo for new users in Iowa, giving you $200 INSTANTLY from any $5 bet! Just like with Bet365, this is a GUARANTEED win!
For those interested in some more bonus cash, follow these steps:
1. Sign up for DraftKings using this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit $10 or more
3. Bet at least $5 on any game in any sport
That's it! You'll instantly receive $200 in bonus bets to use however you'd like!
While you don't have to win your bet, you do need to make that $10 deposit.
Sign up for DraftKings now to secure an additional $200 on any game before it's too late!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.