Weekend Roundup: Deebo traded, Rick rolled, evil Cena, LBJ 1K, Oscars and more
By Tyler Reed
The tallest caffeinated drink in the history of the world won't be enough to help you get through a Monday.
However, what can help you through the start of the week is the Weekend Roundup, brought to you by someone dealing with a birthday hangover.
Without further ado, let's break down the biggest moments of the weekend from sports and pop culture.
Deebo The Commander
The biggest story of the weekend is that the San Francisco 49ers have traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders.
While not a surprising move, the thought of Samuel dressing up in a darker shade of red has to be haunting for 49ers fans who believe the team should have won another Super Bowl by now.
Looking At A Winner
If he truly wants to, LeBron James could end up holding every record in NBA history. The greatest-of-all-time debates are a waste of time. People will like who they like. However, stop questioning the greatness that is unfolding in front of our eyes.
Rick Rolled
He's no stranger to love or college basketball. On Saturday, Rick Pitino helped lead the St. John's Red Storm to their first Big East regular season title in 40 years.
This accomplishment adds another feather to the cap of a head coach who is, without question, one of the best ever to do it.
Underwear Olympics
Another NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, and scouts will now devour all the information gathered in hopes of finding a franchise savior.
Who stood out above the rest? Well, it's never been easy to judge who plays the best in their underwear, but I'll tell you this: some players will be good, and some will be bad.
Ohio Is Hockey
The NHL continues to find success since the 4 Nations Face-Off. On Saturday, the league hosted another Stadium Series event that pitted the Detroit Red Wings against the Columbus Blue Jackets inside Ohio Stadium.
In the end, it was the Blue Jackets securing the 5-3 victory. However, it is the visual of the Stadium Series that makes it a winner.
Say It Ain't So, Cena
A superhero to many generations, John Cena has turned to the dark side after the events that unfolded at WWE's Elimination Chamber.
The decision of Cena going bad has rocked the entire professional wrestling world and a great reminder that it's still real to me, damn it!
Let The Coin Decide
What better way to celebrate two amazing seasons than by having a coin decide your postseason fate? Well, that's exactly what the SEC did to determine the number one seed in the women's conference tournament.
South Carolina won the now legendary coin flip, leaving the Texas Longhorns as the second seed. The movie is already set for when these two inevitably meet in the conference title game.
Maybe A Little Too Late?
Just as everyone expected, the MLB waited until Pete Rose's death to finally have the conversation of reinstating him to the game of baseball.
A sport that has long celebrated those who abuse the rules chose one player that would forever be the one that crossed the line. It just so happens it's one of the greatest of all time.
Totally Redeemed Themselves
This past Friday, the Boston Celtics had a moment of reflection. After dominating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half, the Celtics would choke away a big game, causing fans to flame Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum.
On Sunday, the Celtics shook off their ugly loss on Friday and took down the Denver Nuggets in a statement game. Is Tatum ready to be the so-called face of the league?
Fancy Movie Night
The Oscars have always been a fun watch because most of the time, I have not seen any movie that is up for an award.
However, Conan O'Brien showed us all once again why he is a legend, as the comedian icon nailed the hosting gig.
The Slow Burn
The latest season of The White Lotus has been one long tease after another. Without spoiling anything, the payoff this season has to be an absolute explosion.
The World Is Ready
To the sick son of a gun who came up with the idea to add jelly to a Reese's Cup, we have just one thing to say to you: thank you!
This was never a sweet treat creation that was rolling around in my junk food -addicted mind; however, seeing this beautiful creation has me craving the splendid delicacy of the iconic snack.
All The Ziti
The youngest member of the Soprano family celebrated a birthday this past Sunday. Robert Iler, the actor who portrayed A.J. Soprano in 'The Sopranos' turned 40 years old.
In recent years, the show has found a revival with a younger audience. The Sopranos can be streamed on Max, and this occasion may have me ready to rewatch it for the tenth time.
Master Your Monday
Mondays are never easy. Hopefully, we have brought a little cheer to your day as you prepare for the new work week.
To leave on a high note, crank up some Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' album today, as today marks the 39th anniversary of the album. Master of the Puppers also reminds me of one of the greatest moments in the movie Old School.
Have a great week, everyone! You all are my boy's, Blue!
