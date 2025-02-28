Eagles going all-in on Myles Garrett feels like a huge mistake
By Matt Reed
The defending Super Bowl champions are clearly in a place where they want to contend for more championships in future years to come, and while the Philadelphia Eagles have some key decisions to make this offseason with their current personnel it looks like the team is going to be actively pursuing one of the biggest names in the league.
RELATED: Matthew Stafford's stay in LA extends the Rams' Super Bowl window
Myles Garrett has made his wishes known that he doesn't want to be in Cleveland any longer, but there's been reseervations on the part of the Browns to actually trade away the veteran pash rusher as he looks for a new beginning.
The Eagles have reportedly been very active and made it known that they're willing to take a "big swing" on the multiple time All-Pro defensive end ahead of next season, but why would Eagles general manager Howie Roseman make this kind of move now?
Philly has won two Super Bowls in under a decade with two different quarterbacks and coaches, but the one thing that remains the same with the Birds is Roseman and his ability to build stellar rosters that consistently win.
That being said, Garrett is 29 and the Eagles have won both titles without having a bonafide pass rushing star putting up insane sack totals. Josh Sweat is a looming free agent that many expect to leave the City of Brotherly Love despite having been the Eagles' top rusher a season ago.
Meanwhile, the Eagles also have key decisions to make with Milton Williams and Zach Baun both pending free agents as well.
Philly is only expected to have around $20 million in cap space this offseason, which creates a very tight budget for the organization as they try to go back-to-back following last season's Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
It's not a question of whether or not Garrett can still play because he's simply one of the best at his position, but the Eagles have done wonders building their defense through the draft and it raises some questions about why they'd turn their back on that philosophy now.
In recent seasons, the Eagles have hit on several major players that have become instant stars on the defensive side of the ball, including Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Chef Curry does it again
NBA: Is Coach Pop finished?
MLB/NFL: Travis Hunter might be the new Shohei Ohtani
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: L.A. Times down to one baseball writer