Deebo Samuel's arrival gives the Commanders an elite one-two punch
By Matt Reed
The Washington Commanders were one game away from reaching their first Super Bowl in over three decades before Jayden Daniels and Co. ran into the Philadelphia Eagles in last season's NFL Championship Game.
Year 1 of the Daniels experience was certainly everything Washington could've wanted and more, but after watching another divisional rival win the Super Bowl it's fair to say that the Commanders are already thinking about how they can take down the Eagles and the best of the NFC with their offseason moves.
That all started Saturday when news broke that the Commanders are trading for San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The move now gives Washington a second aerial threat for Daniels to go along with number one target Terry McLaurin.
Samuel has certainly had moments throughout his career where it's been evident that he can truly be a game changer in the 49ers offense, especially when he's been sprinkled into their receiving and rushing attacks.
The Commanders undoubtedly need to add another layer to their offense when Daniels isn't running the ball effectively or when McLaurin isn't able to stretch the field.
That was the case in the NFC Championship Game when the Eagles were able to get consistent pressure on Daniels and took away his number one threat for large portions of the game.
Also, it's a credit to Washington for getting a deal done early in the offense when many receiver-needy teams could've easily pursued Samuel or other players like Cooper Kupp.
