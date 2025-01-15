NBA insider reveals why Jimmy Butler took ‘separate flights’ in last five years
The 2024-25 NBA season marked Jimmy Butler's sixth season with the Miami Heat. While fans expected Jimmy to finally lead the Heat to an NBA Championship, things have gone south between the two sides.
Butler has made it absolutely clear that he has no plans to re-sign with the franchise, despite having a humongous player option. Secondly, he wants to be traded following his altercation with president Pat Riley.
RELATED: Pat Riley reminds NBA players what they 'owe' us amid Jimmy Butler saga
Amid the turmoil, the 35-year-old star is serving a seven-game suspension for his public criticism of the franchise. There were reports that Butler wanting separate flights from the rest of the team also played a role in the Heat's punishment for the 6x NBA All-Star.
Well, senior NBA insider Chris Haynes recently cleared the air about the real reason behind Butler's request to fly separately from the rest of the team. Moreover, Haynes also shed some light on how many times Jimmy made the request.
"I do have some insight from Jimmy's camp," Haynes said. "In the last five years, I was told Jimmy took less than five separate flights from the team and four of them were during the Finals against Denver when his father was sick. They're clearly trying to diminish I guess I should say the narrative that he was just flying privately and separately and frequently."
If what Haynes has reported is true then it gives him the right to be angry at the organization for portraying that in bad light.
RELATED: NBA insider reveals the only case where Jimmy Butler could 'rejoin' Miami Heat
After all, Haynes' report suggests Butler only took the measure when his father fell ill. If Riley is using that against Butler then it's certainly a low blow and raises questions about the Heat's so-called culture.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Is Dame Time almost done?
CFB/NFL: Deion to Dallas?
NFL: Latest consensus Mock Draft
CFB: Ohio State-Notre Dame National Championship preview