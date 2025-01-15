How to watch UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 – live stream, start time, fight card, odds
By Simon Head
The UFC kicks off its 2025 pay-per-view schedule in Inglewood, California with two titles on the line at the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome.
The undisputed lightweight title will be up for grabs in the main event as the UFC’s No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev puts his 155-pound title on the line against Arman Tsarukyan, while in the co-main event, newly-crowned bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili will look to register his first title defense by turning back the challenge of undefeated challenger Umar Nurmagomedov.
UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2
- Date: Saturday, January 19, 2025
- Main Card: 10 p.m. ET
- Prelims: 8 p.m. ET
- Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ET
- Live Stream: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass (Early Prelims)
UFC 311: Fight card
Main Card
- Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Arman Tsarukyan – for lightweight title
- Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov – for bantamweight title
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill – light heavyweight
- Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano – lightweight
- Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder – middleweight
Preliminary Card
- Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos – bantamweight
- Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac – heavyweight
- Bogdan Guskov vs. Billy Elekana – light heavyweight
- Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira – lightweight
Early Prelims
- Zachary Reese vs. Azamat Bekoev – middleweight
- Karol Rosa vs. Ailin Perez – women’s bantamweight
- Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov – bantamweight
- Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj – bantamweight
- Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter – flyweight
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan odds
Islam Makhachev: -400
Arman Tsarukyan: +300
UFC 311: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov odds
Merab Dvalishvili: +260
Umar Nurmagomedov: -350
Note: Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
