How to watch UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 – live stream, start time, fight card, odds

Everything you need to know ahead of the UFC's first pay-per-view event of 2025.

By Simon Head

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The UFC kicks off its 2025 pay-per-view schedule in Inglewood, California with two titles on the line at the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome.

The undisputed lightweight title will be up for grabs in the main event as the UFC’s No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev puts his 155-pound title on the line against Arman Tsarukyan, while in the co-main event, newly-crowned bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili will look to register his first title defense by turning back the challenge of undefeated challenger Umar Nurmagomedov.

UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2

  • Date: Saturday, January 19, 2025
  • Main Card: 10 p.m. ET
  • Prelims: 8 p.m. ET
  • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ET
  • Live Stream: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass (Early Prelims)

UFC 311: Fight card

Main Card

  • Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Arman Tsarukyan – for lightweight title
  • Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov – for bantamweight title
  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill – light heavyweight
  • Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano – lightweight
  • Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder – middleweight

Preliminary Card

  • Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos – bantamweight
  • Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac – heavyweight
  • Bogdan Guskov vs. Billy Elekana – light heavyweight
  • Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira – lightweight

Early Prelims

  • Zachary Reese vs. Azamat Bekoev – middleweight
  • Karol Rosa vs. Ailin Perez – women’s bantamweight
  • Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov – bantamweight
  • Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj – bantamweight
  • Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter – flyweight

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan odds

Islam Makhachev: -400
Arman Tsarukyan: +300

UFC 311: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov odds

Merab Dvalishvili: +260
Umar Nurmagomedov: -350

Note: Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

