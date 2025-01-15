Victor Wembanyama 'cries' over what one San Antonio Spurs fan did
Despite being in the sophomore season of his NBA career, Victor Wembanyama is already being groomed as the next face of the league.
For what it's worth, Wemby has all the ingredients to fulfill that role. He is a talented scorer and defender who is already adding wins for the San Antonio Spurs.
But the most important factor for being a face of the league is a player's popularity. Well, even as a second-year NBA star, Wembanyama has immense popularity in the USA and overseas.
Moreover, Wembanyama isn't someone who has let his popularity get to his head. It was evident from the Spurs' late-December 2024 game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Wemby noticed a young fan donning his jersey and the 21-year-old made the fan's day by exchanging his game-worn jersey with him. Now, that should be the end of the story, right? But no. NBA fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) noticed that the jersey was already up for resale.
The 7'3" center was understandably shocked after finding this out and took it to his official X handle to express sadness over the incident with a single emoji.
It's not uncommon to see fans sell NBA players' game-worn jerseys as the right bidder is ready to pay huge amounts of money for the same.
However, the fact that it took less than a month for the jersey to end up for sale is the shocking part. Even more so when the fan in question was a child.
