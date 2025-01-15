Golden State Warriors fans suspect something is off with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Steve Kerr
Over the last few years, the Golden State Warriors have been juggling with their two-timeline approach as they have continued to struggle.
However, looking at the Warriors' abysmal performance in the 2024-25 NBA season, it's only natural for fans to be run out of patience.
In fact, the same thing happened with the three core members of the team, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and head coach Steve Kerr. The trio have called out the Warriors' approach on several separate occasions this season.
But for some reason, in a matter of a few days, Curry, Green, and Kerr have all made statements about wanting to trust the future. One Warriors fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) found this extremely suspicious.
"I am genuinely so confused by the messages from Steve, Steph, and Draymond over the last 48 hours. You’re telling me 3 of the MOST competitive dudes in NBA history are just… giving up? All at the same time? It feels coordinated. It’s clearly PR-driven," the fan wrote.
It's certainly suspicious and Warriors fans on X agreement with it.
"It’s almost like Steph doesn’t realize he is the whole franchise and the fan favorite, we will be loyal to him over anything else," a fan wrote.
"I mean, when you spend several years telling yourself the same thing over and over just to lose over and over, something in your mind is gonna change," another added.
"Maybe they know something we don’t, perhaps Steph could be retiring… Not out of the question," one fan suggested.
Either way, the Warriors are far from where they need to be at this stage in the season. It's even more confusing since the team was 12-3 to start the season.
But with the NBA Trade Deadline approaching, the Dubs are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-20 record.
