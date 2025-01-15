The NFL has a 7th seed problem
By Max Weisman
Both of the NFL's seven seeds lost in the Wild Card Round this past weekend, dropping the NFL's newest playoff team's record to 1-9 in the opening round since the league added a seventh team to the playoffs. Seven seeds have been outscored by an average of 10.7 points per game, their only win coming in last year's playoffs when the Green Bay Packers upset the Dallas Cowboys.
In comparison, when the NFL added a sixth seed to the playoffs in 1990, teams began 4-6 when they were the last team into the playoffs in their conference. While it took 16 years for a six seed to make a conference championship game, they were more likely to win a Wild Card game than the seven seeds have been in these five years.
I understand the argument in favor. Given time, the seven seeds will find their footing like the six seeds did and make runs to the Super Bowl. Two six-seeds, the 2005 Pittsburgh Steelers and 2010 Green Bay Packers, made runs to a championship. However, as mentioned, six seeds weren't floundering immediately when they entered the playoffs like seven seeds are. There have only been two one-score games involving a seven-seed; all other games have been decided by 12 points or more.
The NFL should just go back to its 12-team format. No one complained about it! The one seed already gets home-field advantage in the playoffs, why should they also be the only team that gets a bye to the divisional round?
Going back to the six team, two bye per conference format would benefit the league. It would eliminate a blowout playoff game, which there have been too many of recently, and would make the one seed not as overpowered as it is under the current format.
