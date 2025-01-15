Channing Frye takes a shot at Portland Trail Blazers star: ‘Please stop playing this person’
After parting ways with star guard Damian Lillard, the Portland Trail Blazers began a new era. One where the organization is relying on young stars such as Deandre Ayton, Scoot Henderson, and Anfernee Simmons to lead the team to glory.
Unfortunately, so far the experiment hasn't produced the desired results for the franchise. It's evident from the Trail Blazers' struggles to win games consistently since Lillard's departure in the summer of 2023.
While Henderson and Simmons still have the benefit of inexperience on their sides, the same cannot be said for Ayton. The former No. 1 overall pick is playing in the seventh season of his NBA career and has seemingly gotten worse since his time with the Phoenix Suns.
Keeping that in mind, former NBA player Channing Frye recently went on a lengthy rant on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he indirectly called out Ayton's performance in the Trail Blazers' 132-114 loss against the Brooklyn Nets.
"I’m watching the Blazer game and it is gross watching a certain player absolutely F**K OFF his minutes is unreal. Please stop playing this person Trailblazers," a furious Frye wrote.
Frye did not take any names, but it's pretty easy to figure out that his rant was directed at none other than Ayton.
Speaking of Ayton's performance vs. the Nets, the big man finished the night with just 2 points and 8 rebounds while playing 24 minutes.
For a former top pick in the NBA Draft and someone making $34 million this season, these numbers are truly disappointing. It's high time that the Trail Blazers part ways with the center.
But the question is who will take on Ayton's poor contract? Unless Ayton can somehow turn things around this season, it will be hard to see any other team paying him a max contract once his current deal runs out with the Trail Blazers.
