NFL announces the home team for its first ever Berlin game
By Max Weisman
London gets the Jacksonville Jaguars and Berlin will get the Indianapolis Colts. The NFL announced Wednesday that the Colts will be the designated home team when the league plays its first-ever game in Berlin, Germany in 2025. It will be the first time the Colts have hosted an International Series game.
It is still unknown what week the game will take place, but we do know that it will be held at Berlin's Olympiastadion, built for the 1936 Olympics. The stadium has a capacity of over 70,000 and has hosted events such as the 2006 FIFA World Cup Final and the 2024 UEFA European Championship Final.
"The NFL is making history in Berlin, and the Colts are proud to be part of this landmark event in one of the world's most historic cities," Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay said. "The NFL has become a global brand, and we're looking forward to growing American football in Germany and expanding Colts Nation's footprint around the world. This game also provides a unique opportunity for our local Indiana partners to engage with German businesses, customers and fans this season and in the future."
While an opponent and date haven't been selected, we can always speculate. The Colts have home games against their division rivals, but an international game will likely not be a division game. Their other home game opponents include the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins. A game against the Broncos could be interesting, giving Berliners a matchup between Peyton Manning's two teams. It could even entice an appearance from Manning himself.
We won't have to wait too long to find out. The Colts opponent and date for their game in Berlin will be announced when the NFL schedule is revealed in the spring.
