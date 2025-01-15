Heat considering 'stiffer, more expensive penalty' for Jimmy Butler
By Joe Lago
The messy divorce between Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat is predictably getting uglier.
On Wednesday, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the Heat have considered "a stiffer, more expensive penalty" for Butler by switching the designation of his current suspension from "conduct detrimental to the team" to "refusing to provide services."
Such a change would "double the fine tally" for Butler, who is serving a team-instituted seven-game suspension after he publicly requested a trade over his growing unhappiness over his lack of a contract extension from the Heat.
For now, the franchise is keeping the same designation, but the situation is "fluid," according to Haynes.
"This just speaks to just how this relationship between Jimmy and Miami has fractured in just a short period of time," Haynes added.
As expected, the battle of wills between unhappy star player and franchise godfather Pat Riley has played out in public with accusatory sound bites. Riley spoke of how he's reminded players under contract that they "do owe us something," while Butler seemed to criticize the longtime Heat president by pointing out "what (good) bosses do" while working at his Miami coffee shop.
Reports emerged of Butler wanting separate flights from the rest of the team, actions that reportedly played a role in his suspension, but Haynes has since clarified the circumstances, namely the fact that four of the five separate flights were during the NBA Finals "when (Butler's) father was sick."
ESPN's Shams Charania reported Wednesday that Butler reiterated his wish to be traded and his refusal to sign a new contract in a face-to-face meeting with Riley. The 35-year-old six-time All-Star also told Riley that he intends to use his 2025-26 player option of $52 million this offseason only as a "trade maneuver."
Butler's suspension ends Thursday, so there's more drama to come in the Butler vs. Riley saga.
