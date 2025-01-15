One Miami Heat star was motivated by Pat Riley's comments that offended Jimmy Butler
The Miami Heat have always taken pride in their incredible culture. In fact, the Heat culture became more popular since Jimmy Butler arrived in Miami.
But there is a thin line between pushing players with tough love and being flat-out disrespectful to star players.
RELATED: Pat Riley reminds NBA players what they 'owe' us amid Jimmy Butler saga
The latter has seemingly happened between president Pat Riley and Butler, who has now requested a trade away from the franchise. Butler's relationship with Riley took a hit when the latter reportedly told him to shut his mouth and focus on playing on the court.
On one hand, Riley's tough love offended Jimmy, but it seems like that method worked with rising star Tyler Herro. The breakout star spoke about how he used Riley's criticism to motivate himself ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.
"I'm a perfectionist in my own way," Herro said, via Yahoo Sports. "I don't need anyone to tell me I'm fragile or I haven't played as many games. I'm aware of what's going on. I know I missed the last two seasons, with the hand injury and half the season last year. I've seen the comments coach Riley said. In my own world, I was going to try to play more games on my own either way. I took his words, obviously, into consideration and used it as motivation as I always do."
There is no right and wrong here. Since Butler is not mentally soft by any means, but it feels like Riley crossed a line with the 35-year-old.
RELATED: How Pat Riley's one statement led to Jimmy Butler's trade demand
Speaking of Herro, the 24-year-old is having the year of his NBA career as he is averaging 24.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. In fact, Herro's breakout season is the main reason behind the Heat still being the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Is Dame Time almost done?
CFB/NFL: Deion to Dallas?
NFL: Latest consensus Mock Draft
CFB: Ohio State-Notre Dame National Championship preview