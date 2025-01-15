These 18 NBA players just became trade eligible
By Joe Lago
The Feb. 6 NBA trading deadline is still over three weeks away, but the rumor mill figures to intensify with Wednesday's removal of a certain trade restriction.
Eighteen players whose free-agent contracts signed last offseason prevented them from being dealt are now eligible to be traded.
RELATED: Heat considering 'stiffer, more expensive penalty' for Jimmy Butler
The list is led by Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton, who figures to be one of the more sought-after bigs for teams seeking a frontcourt upgrade for a lengthy postseason run. Parting with Claxton — and potentially Cam Johnson — would allow Brooklyn to improve their lottery chances to draft presumptive No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.
Other potential deadline targets include Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie, Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie, Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin and Oklahoma City reserves Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins.
Christie and Okogie are valuable trade chips for Western Conference teams looking to boost the supporting casts of their aging superstars.
The 21-year-old Christie is enjoying a breakout season with the Lakers, averaging a career-best 8.2 points per game, while the 26-year-old Okogie is the type of high-energy player who could solidify a title contender's second unit. He's also shooting a career-high 38.1% on 3-pointers.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Is Dame Time almost done?
CFB/NFL: Deion to Dallas?
NFL: Latest consensus Mock Draft
CFB: Ohio State-Notre Dame National Championship preview