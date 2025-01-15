LeBron James plans to make the fan 'real upset' who has been waiting for his retirement since 2015
LeBron James recently turned 40 years old, but that doesn't mean the King has any major plans to slow down in his NBA career. In fact, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is undoubtedly the best ever 40-year-old to ever step foot on the hardwood.
Sure, there have been the likes of Michael Jordan and Vince Carter who were still in the NBA at that age, but neither was as good as the 4x NBA MVP.
Currently, LBJ is playing the 22nd season of his NBA career. But what's surprising it's still tough to predict when the LA Lakers star will hang up his sneakers for good.
Many have tried to guess, but they have all failed. Even among them, the most popular guess was undoubtedly made in 2015 when an X (formerly known as Twitter) user celebrated when James turned 30 as the fan believed the King will soon retire from the NBA.
Speaking of which, James recently admitted that he is aware of that troll tweet while also sharing a message for them in a recent episode of the New Heights show.
"Yes, I saw that tweet throughout all of my 30s. And I laughed at it so hard every single time. You want to know what's funny? When I turned 40, the same f***ing guy said 'Lebron turned 40, this f*ckery won't go on much longer.' Oh my goodness. He's going to be real upset when I turn 50
Not only is James aware of the iconic tweet, but he has seemingly made it his goal to upset the guy when he turns 50.
While any other player making that claim would be taken as a joke, James is the only NBA player who has a chance of playing until he turns 50 years old, albeit as a role player.
