Wii Sports characters steal the show at the Australian Open (WATCH)
By Matt Reed
The Australian Open doesn't typically have the same buzz as other tennis majors. Whether that's because it takes place in January or there's a massive time difference between Australia and many foreign countries, this year's event has been different through the first couple of days.
However, the growing attention of the 2025 edition of the Australian Open hasn't been because of the on-court play, but instead the highlight videos the tournament has been posting on its social media pages.
Like many sporting events, the Australian Open doesn't actually have the broadcasting rights to post content during or after matches. It's a weird concept considering they're the ones hosting the event, but in this case it's actually worked out in their favor.
This year, someone decided to post the match highlights using Wii Sports tennis characters and a giant ball that's easier for viewers to follow instead of the likenesses of the actual players competing in the tournament.
By far the funniest clip that's been posted so far came from Daniil Medvedev's opening-round match, where he had a blow up moment after smashing his racquet. The Wii Sports version took it to a whole different level of entertainment.
While it isn't quite the same without seeing the faces of top stars like Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz when catching up on the matches from the previous night, the Australian Open might actually be onto something with this new highlights trend.
