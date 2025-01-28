The Big Lead

Liam Coen and Duval, Jimmy and the Dubs and the Super Bowl and uniforms in today's Roundup

By Evan Bleier

Liam Coen answers media questions after being introduced as the new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach.
Liam Coen answers media questions after being introduced as the new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

It's not a Super Tuesday in the sports world or anywhere else, but at least Monday is over and Hump Day is on the horizon as we wait for the Chiefs and Eagles all over again...Let's go...Liam Coen flamed on the internet for his awkward press conference moment...Liam Coen on leaving Bucs for Jags: “It came down to business”...Miami Heat have lowered their asking price for Jimmy Butler, says NBA insider...Warriors need to pounce on Jimmy Butler now that Miami's asking price has reportedly dropped...How often does a team wearing white jerseys win the Super Bowl?...What the Chiefs and Eagles uniform choices could mean for the outcome of the Super Bowl...Max Verstappen to Aston Martin potential is 'very real' as F1 rumor mill hits overdrive...Carlos Beltran got surprising Hall of Fame vote — from a reporter who exposed the Astros' cheating scandal...Francis Ngannou tipped to return to boxing before next MMA bout...Anthony Davis had unexpected inspiration behind his monster game in Charlotte...What 'worries' LA Lakers legend James Worthy despite win over Hornets...Tiger Woods had a hilarious message for his mom before his TGL match against Rory McIlroy...Ryan Day recalls viral golf cart crash: ‘I said, we’re in an Austin Powers movie’...Mike Vanderjagt says he belongs in the Colts' Ring of Honor, but team has frozen him out...

NFL Mock Draft Consensus 7.0: 'Generational talent' to Titans?

The Kansas City Chiefs will have every knee bending with a Super Bowl victory

Eagles-Commanders was least-watched NFC Championship since 2020

Browns GM says Myles Garrett won't be traded no matter what the team is offered

Kliff Kingsbury makes major decision on NFL future

Greg Olson suggests he's willing to leave Fox for a chance to call bigger games

Ivica Zubac expresses frustration at officials over blatant missed calls: 'Should I flop?'

Pitcher from Las Vegas casts major doubt, apathy on A's relocation plans

Junior Caminero's home run celebration was pure emotion

Aaron Rodgers would 'absolutely' be welcomed back to the Jets

Read More: Monday's Roundup

He always seems to bring up glory holes

Somebody is going to be moving up draft boards

It feels like this is not going to end well

You can't make the internet forget about Duval that quickly Jags

After two straight 4-13 seasons, maybe they should bring back Patriots Pizza Parties

And that's why the NFL protects its quarterbacks now...

There's a new sheriff in town

Marshawn in the house in Vegas

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Saquon and the Eagles are the perfect match
NFL: Tom Brady lured Pete Carroll to the Raiders
MLB/NFL: Ex-Dodger, Yankee mocks salary cap
NBA: Morgan Freeman narrates heartwarming Kobe tribute