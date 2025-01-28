Liam Coen and Duval, Jimmy and the Dubs and the Super Bowl and uniforms in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
It's not a Super Tuesday in the sports world or anywhere else, but at least Monday is over and Hump Day is on the horizon as we wait for the Chiefs and Eagles all over again...Let's go...Liam Coen flamed on the internet for his awkward press conference moment...Liam Coen on leaving Bucs for Jags: “It came down to business”...Miami Heat have lowered their asking price for Jimmy Butler, says NBA insider...Warriors need to pounce on Jimmy Butler now that Miami's asking price has reportedly dropped...How often does a team wearing white jerseys win the Super Bowl?...What the Chiefs and Eagles uniform choices could mean for the outcome of the Super Bowl...Max Verstappen to Aston Martin potential is 'very real' as F1 rumor mill hits overdrive...Carlos Beltran got surprising Hall of Fame vote — from a reporter who exposed the Astros' cheating scandal...Francis Ngannou tipped to return to boxing before next MMA bout...Anthony Davis had unexpected inspiration behind his monster game in Charlotte...What 'worries' LA Lakers legend James Worthy despite win over Hornets...Tiger Woods had a hilarious message for his mom before his TGL match against Rory McIlroy...Ryan Day recalls viral golf cart crash: ‘I said, we’re in an Austin Powers movie’...Mike Vanderjagt says he belongs in the Colts' Ring of Honor, but team has frozen him out...
NFL Mock Draft Consensus 7.0: 'Generational talent' to Titans?
The Kansas City Chiefs will have every knee bending with a Super Bowl victory
Eagles-Commanders was least-watched NFC Championship since 2020
Browns GM says Myles Garrett won't be traded no matter what the team is offered
Kliff Kingsbury makes major decision on NFL future
Greg Olson suggests he's willing to leave Fox for a chance to call bigger games
Ivica Zubac expresses frustration at officials over blatant missed calls: 'Should I flop?'
Pitcher from Las Vegas casts major doubt, apathy on A's relocation plans
Junior Caminero's home run celebration was pure emotion
Aaron Rodgers would 'absolutely' be welcomed back to the Jets
He always seems to bring up glory holes
Somebody is going to be moving up draft boards
It feels like this is not going to end well
You can't make the internet forget about Duval that quickly Jags
After two straight 4-13 seasons, maybe they should bring back Patriots Pizza Parties
And that's why the NFL protects its quarterbacks now...
There's a new sheriff in town
Marshawn in the house in Vegas
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Saquon and the Eagles are the perfect match
NFL: Tom Brady lured Pete Carroll to the Raiders
MLB/NFL: Ex-Dodger, Yankee mocks salary cap
NBA: Morgan Freeman narrates heartwarming Kobe tribute