Ivica Zubac expresses frustration at officials over blatant missed calls: "Should I flop?"
The Los Angeles Clippers were outplayed by the Phoenix Suns in their recent game during the 2024-25 NBA season. Despite the Clippers being a better team throughout the season, the Suns got the better of them.
A key reason behind the Clippers' success this season has been the consistent dominance of their big man Ivica Zubac.
RELATED: Clippers coach says LeBron James vouched for him to get Lakers job, but he denied
Zubac has an incredible presence in the paint and possesses the ability to impact both ends of the floor. Even against the Suns, Zubac had an excellent game.
He finished the night with 25 points, 16 rebounds, and 4 assists. Unfortunately, Zubac's efforts weren't enough to avoid a two-point defeat at the hands of the Suns.
The Clippers big man was also frustrated due to the level of officiating in recent times. He expressed his concern about not getting a supposed "and-one" call following a dunk over Suns' Mason Plumlee.
"It was an and-one. I don’t know what I have to do to get a foul call. I feel like I should’ve had like four and-ones tonight," Zubac said. "I’m used to it, but like in the moment I’m always like how is that not a foul? What do I have to do? Should I flop like some of the guys? I don’t know. Should I start screaming, yelling? I don’t know."
The Clippers big man was understandably frustrated as he believes the refs aren't giving him a fair whistle on a nightly basis.
While Zubac didn't take any names, he suggested trying to flop like some other players in the NBA. There is certainly a growing concern about how the refs are seemingly impacting the outcomes of games with their poor officiating at times.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Saquon, Eagles the perfect match
NFL: Tom Brady lured Pete Carroll to the Raiders
MLB/NFL: Ex-Dodger, Yankee mocks salary cap
NBA: Morgan Freeman narrates heart-warming Kobe tribute