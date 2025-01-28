Pitcher from Las Vegas casts major doubt, apathy on A's relocation plans
There is no news this week in the story of the A's planned relocation to Las Vegas, Nevada. Whether no news constitutes good news or bad news is perhaps a matter of individual judgment.
For Las Vegas native Paul Sewald, the idea of the A's moving to his home town seemed to elicit apathy — and apparently the new Cleveland Guardians pitcher is not alone.
In an interview with Foul Territory on Monday, Sewald sounded almost indifferent as he cast doubt on the A's planned move to Las Vegas, saying "I, personally, am not sure it's going to happen."
"I've got nothing," Sewald said. "They took down the Tropicana Hotel, where (the A's stadium) is supposed to go. It's just dirt. They can start work at any moment."
Sewald, 34, is a veteran of eight major league seasons who just signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Cleveland Guardians. He still calls Las Vegas home and is planning to head out to spring training in Goodyear, Arizona to join his new teammates soon.
If the A's want to make any progress on the former Tropicana Hotel site before Sewald leaves, they ought to hurry up.
"I haven't seen anything," he said. "Vegas isn't, like, waiting for the A's. We're kind of like 'are you coming or are you not coming?' Their (contractual) language in Sacramento gives them the right to stay there for like an extra year. We're talking four years. A lot can happen in four years."
In December, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority signed off on three documents and Fisher’s plan to fund a facility that will cost at least $1.75 billion. Fisher has pledged $1.1 billion of his family's money toward the project.
On paper, that's enough to suggest progress is forthcoming.
In reality?
"When the Raiders were coming (from Oakland) it felt like, OK, the Raiders are coming, we're going to be ready for that season. ... This is way different. We're just sitting in limbo and we'll see if the A's ever come," Sewald said.
