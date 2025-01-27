Kansas City Chiefs will have every knee bending with a Super Bowl victory
By Tyler Reed
The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to a third straight Super Bowl with their win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship.
Those who do not belong to the 'Chiefs Kingdom' are disgusted with the thought of the team claiming their third straight Super Bowl ring this year.
RELATED: Travis Kelce is excited about the Chiefs' opportunity at history
Well, we have some bad news for those who are not accepting the reality that the Chiefs are not going anywhere: it's time to bend the knee.
Did you really think the Chiefs would not be in the big game this year? They are chasing a third straight championship for a reason.
The Chiefs have the best player in the league with, Patrick Mahomes. Sure, he can't win the MVP every season because that would make the award boring.
But, if you were to ask every executive in this league who they would want as their quarterback and that don't say Mahomes, then they are lying to themselves.
As the red and yellow confetti in New Orleans is being ordered, Philadelphia Eagles fans will be just like everyone else in two weeks.
You don't have to like it, but you better start accepting it; the Chiefs rule the NFL kingdom, and a third straight Super Bowl will keep their place as ruler of the league.
Tell yourself whatever you have to before the big game. Dread it, run from it; destiny arrives all the same. This destiny has been written: the Kansas City Chiefs own this league.
Bend the knee now before it is too late.
