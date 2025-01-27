Aaron Rodgers would 'absolutely' be welcomed back to Jets on one condition
By Joe Lago
The rare feelings of positivity and optimism enveloped the New York Jets on Monday with the introduction of a very fired-up Aaron Glenn as their new head coach. The former Jets cornerback's rallying cry was exactly what fans of the franchise needed to hear after a disappointing 5-12 season.
"Put your seatbelts on and get ready for the ride," Glenn said. "Listen, there are going to be some challenges, but with challenges come opportunities.
"But here's what I do know: We're the freaking New York Jets and we're built for this s---."
Nothing could've killed the buzz of a former Pro Bowl player returning to his old team to lead it into a new era of hope and potentially bring it back to respectability. Well, maybe there was one thing that would've ruined the mood.
And that's talk of running it back with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.
Owner Woody Johnson was asked about the future of the 41-year-old Rodgers with the Jets. He said he would defer to his new leadership tandem of Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey to decide whether a third season with the fading four-time NFL MVP is the best way to move forward at QB.
"Absolutely," replied Johnson when asked if he would be OK with Mougey and Glenn advocating Rodgers' return. "If they want him back, Aaron is a talent for sure. He's a Hall of Famer."
"No, I'm not going to voice my opinion," Johnson added. "It's up to them."
That last statement is refreshing after The Athletic reported the involvement of Johnson's teenage sons in football decisions, including the rejection of a trade based on a player's low rating in the "Madden" video game.
Allowing the adults you've hired to plan a path for the future is a step in the right direction.
