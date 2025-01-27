Morgan Freeman narrates heartwarming Kobe Bryant tribute (VIDEO)
By Joe Lago
Sunday marked the fifth anniversary of Kobe Bryant's tragic passing in a helicopter accident that also took the lives of his daughter Gianna and seven others in the Calabasas hills.
January 26 will forever remain a day for Angelenos to mourn the loss of the Los Angeles Lakers legend but also to celebrate the five-time NBA champion's lasting legacy on and off the court.
Remembrances of Kobe were posted on social media throughout the day. One of the more touching tributes came from Fox 11 Los Angeles, which posted a video montage of the Hall of Famer with the narration of Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman.
Freeman begins the video by saying "Dear Kobe," as if he is reading the city's love letter to Bryant, who played all 20 of his NBA seasons with the Purple and Gold. Freeman then tells the story of how L.A. "fell in love" with a young Bryant from the "moment we first saw you."
"You gave Lakers fans their biggest dreams, and we'll always love you for it," Freeman continues. "Twenty years dedicated to this city, this team, and when that fateful Sunday came (in 2000), tragedy for so many families involved, we weren't ready. We still aren't.
"And yet we know it's time to say goodbye. And no, it's not OK. We're not ready to let you go. We want to let you know we'll always savor the moments we had together, the good and the bad."
Shaquille O'Neal, Bryant's co-star during the Lakers' title three-peat in the early 2000s, honored his teammate on Instagram with a four-word message.
"Miss you lil bro," O'Neal wrote.
