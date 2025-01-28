Liam Coen is getting flamed on the internet for his awkward press conference moment
By Max Weisman
If the beginning of Liam Coen's tenure in Jacksonville wasn't messy enough, a moment during his introductory press conference didn't inspire confidence in Jaguars fans. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator took the Jaguars' vacant head coaching job after Jacksonville parted ways with general manager Trent Baalke and told Coen he could pick the new GM. Tampa Bay, though, believed Coen would return to become the highest-paid coordinator in the league. Messy situation, indeed.
Coen was introduced Monday as the tenth head coach in Jaguars history, but none of those previous coaches did what he did. While delivering his introductory speech, Coen attempted to do the Jaguars' popular "Duuuuuval" chant and failed spectacularly.
"Broncos country, let's ride" may rest. We have a new cringey NFL moment. Once this clip was posted, it made the rounds online, and fans couldn't stop making jokes.
I take back everything nice I’ve ever said about Liam Coen it’s already over for him," one fan posted on X.
Liam Coen with the worst sounding #DUUUVAL I have ever heard uh oh," another posted.
A third fan simply made a prediction for how they think the Jaguars season will go. "0-17," they wrote.
The good news for Jaguars fans is that, even if Coen had one of the most awkward press conference moments ever, he's shown he can turn an offense around. In one season with the Buccaneers, Coen helped turn Baker Mayfield into one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Mayfield set career highs in completion percentage, 71.4%, passing yards, 4,500 and touchdowns, 41, in 2024.
Rookie running back Bucky Irving also had an incredible season, rushing for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns. He was the Buccaneers first 1,000 yard rusher since Doug Martin in 2012.
Coen will be inheriting a Jaguars team that went 4-13 in 2024 and will have some work to do to get the Jags back to the postseason. The parts are there, though, with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback and Brian Thomas Jr. as the team's top wide receiver. Hopefully, Coen's first year in Jacksonville is better than his first attempt at a Duval chant.
