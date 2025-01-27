Super Bowl LIX, the Kobe Bryant anniversary and an NBA comeback in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
Championship Sunday has come and gone, and now all eyes are looking to New Orleans, where the Eagles will take on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years...If we're being honest, it's possible even NOLA couldn't have handled hordes of Philly fans and Bills fans at the same time...We'll never find out...Let's go...Jalen Hurts broke a crazy Super Bowl jinx by silencing his doubters...Does anyone outside of Philadelphia and Kansas City want this matchup?...Josh Allen answered candidly about the Bills' latest playoff loss to the Chiefs...Travis Kelce is excited about the Chiefs' opportunity at history...Bills' necessary offseason moves after AFC Championship loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs...Bills' coach Sean McDermott addresses referee's spot on controversial fourth-down stop from Chiefs that changed game...Shaquille O'Neal remembers Kobe Bryant with a 4-word message...NBA Commissioner reflects on Kobe Bryant’s legacy on the 5th anniversary of his passing...A former NBA All-Star is making another attempt to re-enter the league...Isaiah Thomas is coming back to the Salt Lake City Stars...Steph Curry left in disbelief after seeing embarrassing Warriors stat...Former Yankees and Dodgers pitcher has perfect response to MLB salary cap advocates...Rob Manfred all but guarantees an MLB lockout in 2026-27...Jayden Daniels, Josh Allen fall in NFL conference championships: What needs to change in 2025?...Jets' Aaron Glenn, Darren Mougey need to make right call and cut Aaron Rodgers
Cowboys legend calls out Jerry Jones on Cowboys hire
Former UFC prospect claims 12-second knockout win at Karate Combat 52
An in-depth review of Rolling Stone’s ‘500 Greatest Albums of All Time’
NFL needs to join 21st Century. Or continue to have its credibility questioned
Visualizing how Americans spend their money
F1's technical guru issues championship warning ahead of 2026 season
PFL boss says Dakota Ditcheva can be 'number one female star on the planet'
NBA insider reveals major 'concept' of Bradley Beal trade to Bulls
50 Saturday Night Live cast members reveal their favorite SNL cast members
Read More: Friday's Roundup
It's been a rough couple of weeks for tight ends in the NFL
As if the Chiefs needed any more help...
Stay classy Philly
Chris Jones shares the key to beating the Chiefs
Whatever your say, Jerry
This is happening and Pete is staying in Vegas
He's having a tough time breaking character
Don't expect this spot to be open for Opening Day
That's one way to kick things off in NYC
And Brady is calling the Super Bowl for Fox...
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Jalen Hurts makes history
NFL: Saquon, Eagles the perfect match
MLB/NFL: Ex-Dodger, Yankee mocks salary cap
NBA: LeBron, Curry lead top-selling jersey list again