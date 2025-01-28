What the Chiefs and Eagles uniform choices could mean for the outcome of the Super Bowl
By Max Weisman
With Super Bowl 59 on the horizon, both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles announced what they'll be wearing when they take the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Chiefs have alternated what they've worn in the last two Super Bowls, going with white jerseys against the Eagles and red jerseys against the San Francisco 49ers.
As they seek the NFL's first-ever three-peat, they're going back to what worked against the Eagles two years ago: white jerseys. In every Super Bowl in which the Chiefs have participated, they have a 1-1 record when wearing white jerseys. Kansas City announced their jersey choice on social media on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia, the designated home team for this Super Bowl, had first choice on uniforms and chose a classic. Philadelphia hasn't yet posted a video or image like Kansas City, but they will be wearing their Midnight Green home uniforms. The Eagles have worn green in every Super Bowl in which they've appeared and have a 1-3 record in those games, but their loss in Super Bowl 25 was in Kelly, not Midnight Green.
What does this mean for the game? Well, in the last 20 Super Bowls, teams wearing white jerseys are 17-3, though the Eagles won Super Bowl 52 in Midnight Green. The other two teams to wear their home color jerseys and win the Super Bowl were the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl 45 and the Chiefs just last season.
In the history of the Super Bowl, the team wearing white has a 37-21 record, though that is heavily impacted by the last 20 years. Before this weird surge by teams wearing white it was pretty split between white and color jerseys.
We won't have to wait long to find out if the Chiefs will continue this trend or if the Eagles can make it two in a row for teams wearing their home color. Super Bowl 59 kicks off in just 12 days from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
