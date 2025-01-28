Miami Heat have lowered their asking price for Jimmy Butler, says NBA insider
The Miami Heat shocked fans and media alike after announcing a third suspension for Jimmy Butler. After all, he was expected to be back in the starting lineup against the Orlando Magic.
However, it has become clearer than ever that the Butler and Heat's relationship is beyond repair. The only way to end this drama is to give in to Jimmy's demands and find a suitable trade partner for the disgruntled star.
Had Butler been a member of any other NBA team, the trade saga would likely have been settled by now. But since he is up against the Godfather of the NBA, Pat Riley, it's no surprise that two humongous egos have clashed.
But with the Heat's latest indefinite suspension, NBA insider Brian Windhorst revealed that the organization has seemingly conceded defeat and lowered their asking price for Jimmy.
"This is truly one of the most immovable forces meets impenetrable objects I’ve ever seen in my 22 years time in the NBA, because basically Jimmy Butler and Pat Riley have gone head to head, unwilling to waver," Windhorst said. "... I wasn’t sure about that, maybe seven to 10 days ago. I really am more sure than ever that’s going to happen.
He added: "The Heat are trying to make it happen. They have backed down on their asks for teams that they had two, three weeks ago, when this whole process really started, they’re willing to do more."
While the Heat are yet to give Butler a contract extension, the 35-year-old still has leverage against the franchise
Even if he continues to be slammed with suspensions and fines, he can simply opt into his humongous $52.4 million player option to make the Heat's life more difficult in the offseason.
As a result, the best move forward is to get rid of Jimmy and sort out the drama while relying on their young core of stars to lead the team in the future.
