What 'worries' LA Lakers legend James Worthy despite win over Hornets
The Los Angeles Lakers continued their incredible road trip as they added another dub in the win column against the Charlotte Hornets.
After four amazing quarters, the Lakers left Charlotte with a solid 112-107 win as Anthony Davis had an unforgettable outing.
AD put the team on his back as he finished the night with 42 points and 23 rebounds. In fact, thanks to Davis' scoring outburst early in the game, the Purple and Gold held a 23-point lead at one point in the contest.
However, they lost the huge advantage following an underwhelming second quarter performance. Although the Lakers still walked away with a five-point win, franchise legend James Worthy still has one major worry about the organization.
"That worries me. You know that worries me the teams that they should put away when you start like they did, you can't afford to give that up," Worthy said. "You got to go ahead and finish that out. That's the one thing teams that are not that good, especially without Ball, you cannot allow them to get back in the game that could have gone ugly. If a couple of shots could have gone one way or the other. I'd like to see them being able to finish this games and not allow teams get back in the game."
As Worthy pointed out, in a game where the Hornets lost LaMelo Ball in the second quarter, a five-point win was simply too close to comfort.
Let's not forget the Hornets are one of the worst teams in the league right now as they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference. So head coach JJ Redick certainly needs to re-think his tactics to ensure the Lakers can easily put such games to bed in the future.
