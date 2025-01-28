Anthony Davis had unexpected inspiration behind his monster game in Charlotte
Following the solid five-point win against the Charlotte Hornets, the Los Angeles Lakers are now on a four-game winning streak as they get ready to face the Philadelphia 76ers in their next game.
Playing in Charlotte, the Lakers didn't really have a lot of pressure considering the Hornets' poor form in the 2024-25 NBA season.
Speaking of which, it was the Anthony Davis show for the Purple and Gold. The 31-year-old dominated the Hornets and finished the night with 42 points and 23 rebounds in 37 minutes.
This game further cements Davis' case to win the 2025 NBA MVP award if the Lakers can continue to add games to their current winning streak.
As for Davis' scoring outburst, the 2020 NBA champion had an unexpected inspiration behind balling out in the road game in Charlotte.
"I was channeling my inner J. Cole," Davis said. "I was in his city, I had to represent to the fullest!"
Popular rapper J. Cole grew up in North Carolina and is also a minority owner of the Charlotte Hornets. He is seen supporting the organization from time to time.
Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that Davis drew inspiration from a local hero and carried the Lakers to an impressive win.
As for the team's record, they are now 26-18 and continue to march toward a position in the top four of the Western Conference. They are just one game behind the fourth-seeded Denver Nuggets.
With another seemingly easy matchup at Philadelphia up next, it's certainly possible for the Purple and Gold to improve their record.
