Francis Ngannou tipped to return to boxing before next MMA bout
By Simon Head
Francis Ngannou is a man with options, and with dual careers in both MMA and boxing, the combat sports world is awaiting news of his next fight, and which sport he'll be competing in next.
Ngannou captured the UFC heavyweight title before fighting out his contract and waiting for his free agency window to open. Once he hit free agency, he signed with the PFL, both as a fighter and as the president of PFL Africa, and made a foray into professional boxing.
RELATED: PFL boss says Dakota Ditcheva can be the 'number one female star on the planet'
The big question now is whether we'll see him in boxing gloves or MMA gloves next.
Speaking at the PFL Champions Series event in Dubai on Saturday, PFL co-founder Donn Davis offered his thoughts on the situation, and suggested that fans awaiting Ngannou's return to the PFL SmartCage may have to be patient.
"With Francis, we're true partners. We work with him on what's the best thing for the year," Davis told TalkSport.
"It's one MMA and one boxing. What order, what opponent, to maximize Francis' career that year. So we're still in discussions with him, but it will be one boxing and one MMA."
Ngannou has been linked with a return to boxing, with "The Predator" previously linked with a bout with former WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.
If a fight of that scale was available for Ngannou, he'd be more than likely to take that route, especially with relatively few competitive heavyweight options on the PFL's roster.
Ngannou is still chasing his first win as a professional boxer after losing a controversial split-decision to Tyson Fury after dropping the former world champion in their heavyweight bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
After a debut performance that made the boxing world sit up and take notice, hopes were high for another exciting clash when Ngannou faced Anthony Joshua. But on the night an uncharacteristically sluggish Ngannou was dropped, then knocked out as "AJ" showcased his punch power in devastating fashion.
Ngannou returned to MMA and demolished 2023 PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira to capture the inaugural PFL heavyweight superfights title.
But, given the nature of his defeat to Joshua, Ngannou is more than likely to have unfinished business in the squared circle, and Davis admitted that he thought we'd see Ngannou in the boxing ring before we see him in the SmartCage in 2025.
"If you asked me, my guess is, it's Francis' decision, (but) I think boxing will come first. MMA will come second," he said.
"His opportunities in boxing right now (are) through the roof. That would be my guess."
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Jalen Hurts makes history
NFL: Saquon, Eagles the perfect match
MLB/NFL: Ex-Dodger, Yankee mocks salary cap
NBA: LeBron, Curry lead top-selling jersey list again