Greg Olsen suggests he's willing to leave Fox for a chance to call bigger games
When Fox Sports hired Tom Brady to be its lead NFL analyst, it effectively demoted Greg Olsen to the "B" team. As a result, Olsen won't be in the both for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Feb. 9. Brady will.
That choice upset some fans who are displeased with Brady's first year in the booth — and, apparently, Olsen himself.
"We've called some of the biggest games in NFL history, some of the biggest audiences in NFL history," Olsen said in an interview with Charlotte's WCNC-TV. "To not do it anymore is hard. It's not ideal. But listen, wherever it is, whatever network it's on ... my goal is just to continue to show I'm as good if not better than anybody in this industry. I just need a chair."
Olsen has a chair, which is what makes his comments rather stunning. A year ago, he told WCNC "from the time I took the (Fox) job I said, I'm not taking this just content on being one of the crews. I want to be on the best crew, call the best games. If not, why? I'm not going to waste my time. I don't have to do this.
"That goal hasn't ended so when Tom comes, if this opportunity goes away, we'll see what else is out there ... internally at Fox, we'll see what else is out there around the league."
In that context, maybe Olsen's most recent comments won't catch any of his bosses at Fox off-guard. (Versatile Fox Sports play-by-play man Joe Davis has also been open about his desire to call a Super Bowl someday.) But Olsen would certainly be a good addition to any NFL booth.
If Brady wants to justify Fox's decision to displace Olsen, the Super Bowl would be a great time to start.
