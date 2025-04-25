Friday Roundup: Titans find QB, Sanders must wait, epic Thunder comeback, and more
By Tyler Reed
We have arrived at the greatest day of the week. It is Friday, folks, and this week has been jam-packed with action.
From all the headlines from the NFL Draft to postseason action in the NBA and NHL, everyone needs a refresher before going into the weekend.
RELATED: Top 7 Fabulous Fashion Statements From the 2025 NFL Draft
Thankfully, we're here to get you caught up on anything and everything that you need to know. Here is the Friday Roundup.
He Was Number One
The Tennessee Titans have found their quarterback of the future when the franchise selected Cam Ward first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Like those that came before him, here's to hoping Ward isn't thrown to the wolves and running for his life his entire rookie season.
Not The Storybook Ending
One quarterback that didn't hear his name called in the first round was Shedeur Sanders. Leading up to the draft, it was predicted by many that Sanders would hear his name called early in round one.
However, now, Sanders awaits the start of Day 2 to see what his future holds. The Cleveland Browns have the first pick in the second round.
Thunderous Comeback
Lost in all the NFL Draft hoopla. The Oklahoma City Thunder pulled off the largest halftime comeback in NBA Playoffs history.
Down 29 at the break, the Thunder stormed back to take down the Memphis Grizzlies and all but put the final nail in the Grizzlies' coffin.
Mega Draft Trade
The Cleveland Browns have been on the wrong side of a few bad trades. However, the team actually made a good choice with their blockbuster trade on draft night with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Browns traded the second overall pick to the Jaguars, and in return, received an absolute haul that included two first round picks. Kevin Costner would be proud.
Fashion Statements
The NFL Draft is the time to make a fashion statement, and new Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty did just that with his diamond-studded Crocs.
On the other side, NFL insider Adam Schefter is being roasted by social media for going with a hoodie-suit look. The boys are into fashion.
Draft Party
Night one of the 2025 NFL Draft looked like an absolute party outside of Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Hundreds of thousands showed up for the big event, and Green Bay Packers fans who live near the stadium cashed in on the big night by having fans pay to park in their driveway. The Packers still suck, but this is an amazing visual.
Gaudy Green Room
NFL fans also had a lot of fun with the 2025 NFL Draft green room. The images shared of the room looked like a mix of everyone's grandparents getting together to create one room, and the end result was junked up magic.
That Don't Impress Me Much
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons should have watched the draft while not being on camera. Parsons mentioned he was excited for the Cowboys' first round selection, Tyler Booker.
However, the old eye test shows us that Parsons did not look like someone who was excited. Better get used to it though, Booker mania is running wild in Dallas.
Bloody Celtics
The Boston Celtics are looking exactly like the juggernaut that won the NBA championship last summer. However, the road hasn't been all easy.
During the team's series with the Orlando Magic, Kristaps Porzingis suffered a disgusting cut on his head after taking an elbow to the dome. However, the Celtics star played through the pain and has now become a Celtics postseason legend.
Playoff Classic
The best opening round series in the NBA Playoffs so far has been the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.
A pair of teams starving for postseason success, the energy in all three games has been nothing short of magic. On Thursday night, the Knicks won a massive Game 3, which puts them up 2-1 in the series.
It hasn't happened yet, but these two will end up having a brawl before this series is over.
Goodbye To A Legend
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made sure to pay his respects to the passing of Steve McMichael during the draft, when McMichael's former team, the Chicago Bears, were making their selection.
McMichael lived a life that many can only dream of. A Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer who also decided to become a professional wrestler, McMicheal had an extraordinary life.
The Bears legend passed away this past Wednesday after a battle with ALS.
Legal Battle
Shannon Sharpe will be taking a hiatus from his roles at ESPN after news broke that the former Denver Broncos star has been accused of some major allegations.
Sharpe took to his social media to claim his innocence and to let his fans know that he will be taking a break for the foreseeable future.
Schedule Release Party
The NFL has become a constant force on the calendar all year long. During the coverage of the NFL Draft, the league announced the date of the 2025 schedule release.
Yes, we now will all get together on May 14th to watch the unveiling of a schedule. I don't know how the NFL has done it, but we all have a fever, and the only prescription is more pigskin.
Please, No
The last thing I needed to see was that Chips Ahoy! has released a new ice cream sandwich-inspired cookie.
A classic chocolate chip cookie with a delicious vanilla creme filling is not what I need, but it's exactly what I'm about to order from Walmart. Isn't it grand that we can have cookies delivered to our houses? Eight-year-old me would have never believed it.
That's it for your Friday Roundup. What better way to get ready for the weekend than listening to Will Smith while Gettin' Jiggy Wit It?
The stranglehold Smith had on our adolescents needs to be studied. Man would make a movie and a theme song to go with it, and we all craved more.
I'm no stranger to getting wickedy wild to the Wild Wild West, or dressing in a black suit pretending I was in the Men In Black.
Smith will forever be an icon tonight. However, I now know to keep his wife's name out of my mouth if I ever have a joke to tell. ( Don't tell him I said that.)