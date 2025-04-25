The Big Lead

Adam Schefter NFL Draft fit is an abomination

There have been some strong looks for the players hoping to hear their name called at the 2025 NFL Draft. However, Adam Schefter did not get the memo.

By Tyler Reed

Adam Schefter talks on a set before the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium.
Adam Schefter talks on a set before the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans officially made former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward the number one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ward will now look to right the ship for the Titans, and was looking his best when doing the traditional greeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

However, fans quickly realized that there is someone covering the draft who may not be rocking a great look for the opening night of the draft.

NFL insider Adam Schefter is being called out for his hoodie suit combo that is not going to win any awards for best look of the evening.

As someone who is currently wearing Crocs with a white t-shirt and shorts, I would consider myself a fashion icon. However, even I realize how ridiculous this fit looks.

Speaking of Crocs, former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is repping some Crocs that will be iconic once this draft is over.

It appears the younger generation has more style than Schefter. It's probably not a spoiler because Schefter is too busy scrolling on that phone to have an iconic look.

Especially after the Cleveland Browns made a bombshell trade by sending the second overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for multiple first round picks. The chaos of the draft has already lived up to the hype.

