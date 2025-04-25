Adam Schefter NFL Draft fit is an abomination
By Tyler Reed
The Tennessee Titans officially made former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward the number one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ward will now look to right the ship for the Titans, and was looking his best when doing the traditional greeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
RELATED: Green Bay Packers legend Clay Matthews delivers hilarious NFL Draft message
However, fans quickly realized that there is someone covering the draft who may not be rocking a great look for the opening night of the draft.
NFL insider Adam Schefter is being called out for his hoodie suit combo that is not going to win any awards for best look of the evening.
As someone who is currently wearing Crocs with a white t-shirt and shorts, I would consider myself a fashion icon. However, even I realize how ridiculous this fit looks.
Speaking of Crocs, former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is repping some Crocs that will be iconic once this draft is over.
It appears the younger generation has more style than Schefter. It's probably not a spoiler because Schefter is too busy scrolling on that phone to have an iconic look.
Especially after the Cleveland Browns made a bombshell trade by sending the second overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for multiple first round picks. The chaos of the draft has already lived up to the hype.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 19.0: The final first-round forecast
NBA: JJ Redick triggered into profane 'spazz out' in Lakers victory over Timberwolves
MLB: Cubs' star says MLB season resists Netflix 'The Clubhouse' documentary treatment, suggests alternative
SPORTS MEDIA: Shannon Sharpe vehemently denies troubling allegations in video statement
VIRAL: Charlamagne tha God roasts Shannon Sharpe for 'messing around' with OnlyFans girl