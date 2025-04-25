Micah Parsons unimpressed with new Dallas Cowboys first round pick
By Matt Reed
Dallas Cowboys have an annual tradition of being largely disappointed on draft day, and that trend continued at the 2025 NFL Draft after one of their star players saw who the NFC East team selected in Round 1.
The Cowboys ended up taking offensive lineman Tyler Booker with their first selection in the Brian Schottenheimer era, and with Micah Parsons live streaming his reaction to the pick it became quite clear that he wasn't the biggest fan of the selection.
Just minutes prior to Dallas going on the clock, Parsons was advocating for the Cowboys to take Arizona star receiver Tetairoa McMillan before he was ultimately taken by the Carolina Panthers.
Parsons went off about how McMillan should be on Dallas and how he would've been the perfect receiver to play opposite of CeeDee Lamb.
However, the Cowboys have a tendency of going heavy on offensive and defensive lineman in recent years, including choosing Parsons back in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
