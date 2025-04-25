New York Knicks fans react to narrow Game 3 win against Detroit Pistons
The New York Knicks survived a late 4th quarter run from the Pistons to win Game 3 of the series in Detroit. This was the first NBA playoff game in the city since 2008, but the home team was unable to get the win.
After a 100-94 victory in Game 2, Pistons fans were reasonably confident in their team, but the Knicks rallied behind big performances from Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns to secure the win. New York fans loved it, taking to social media in celebration.
"That gave me several ulcers but I love you again," one fan wrote after the narrow 2-point win in Game 3.
"Game three belongs to the Knicks! Good all around team effort! Home court advantage taken back! Huge win! Let's go Knicks!" a second fan said.
"Brunson and company take care of business in Detroit, big W," a third fan wrote.
"Knicks fam can we show Mikal some love… What a performance tonight. Was huge on both ends of the floor," a fourth fan posted.
"Brunson silencing the crowd in the 4th is on his Mt. Rushmore of Knicks moments," another fan noted.
Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns both had 30 points or more in the win, while Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby scored 20 or more each. When the Knicks starters perform at that level, it makes them incredibly tough to beat.
Game 4 in Detroit has become a pivotal game in the series now. With New York taking back homecourt advantage, the Pistons will have to win if they wish to retain any hope of claiming the series. It promises to be an entertaining watch.
