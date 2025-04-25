Titans make it official, select Miami QB Cam Ward with first pick in 2025 NFL Draft
By Tyler Reed
The Tennessee Titans kicked off the 2025 NFL Draft by selecting their quarterback of the future in former Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward.
The Titans' selection of Ward has been one of the worst-kept secrets leading up to a draft since the Houston Texans took Mario Williams back in 2006.
Being the first picks means that last season was not a good result for the franchise, so now, Ward will have his work cut out for him if he is the starter in Week 1.
Ward electrified college football fans with his arm this past season. The Hurricanes had plenty of issues, but time and time again, their quarterback would bail them out of jams, leading them to a 10-3 record.
Ward earned All-American honors this past season and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting. In his lone season with Miami, Ward led the ACC in the 2024 season in touchdown passes (39) and passing efficiency rating with 172,2.
However, now, Ward will not be slashing ACC defenses. Instead, he will probably be running for his life just like Will Levis and Mason Rudolph did last season with the Titans.
The life of a top draft pick quarterback isn't always fabulous. A lot of the time, it's picking yourself up off the dirt and trying it one more time. Ward will now begin his quest to become one of the best in the game.
