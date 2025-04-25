The Big Lead

Shedeur Sanders will have to wait until Day 2 to hear name called at 2025 NFL Draft

The former Colorado star did not have the best Da 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Now, Shedeur Sanders will wait until Day 2 to hear his name called.

By Tyler Reed

Former Colorado Buffaloes player Shedeur Sanders during his number retirement ceremony before the spring game at Folsom Field.
Former Colorado Buffaloes player Shedeur Sanders during his number retirement ceremony before the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Two quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Neither one of those players was former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

For most of the discussions surrounding the draft, many expected Sanders to be a first round selection. However, now, Sanders will have to wait until Friday to hear his name called.

RELATED: Micah Parsons unimpressed with new Dallas Cowboys first round pick

In one moment, it felt like the New York Giants were trading up to grab Sanders in the first round. Instead, the team selected Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The reasons as to why Sanders has plummeted in the draft are unknown. But apparently, teams do not seem as a fit for their franchise.

So, where could Sanders' potential land on Day 2 of the draft? The Cleveland Browns will have the first pick of Day 2. While they could have selected Sanders earlier in the draft, taking him in the second round would be less of a risk than the number two overall pick.

Sanders and Travis Hunter helped shift the culture in Boulder for the Buffaloes. Now, he will be starting his NFL career with a massive chip on his shoulder, which might be exactly what he needs to succeed at the next level.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

NFL: Cleveland Browns fleece Jacksonville Jaguars in NFL Draft trade

NBA: JJ Redick triggered into profane 'spazz out' in Lakers victory over Timberwolves

NFL: Jaguars make massive NFL Draft trade to acquire Colorado star Travis Hunter

MLB: Cubs' star says MLB season resists Netflix 'The Clubhouse' documentary treatment, suggests alternative

SPORTS MEDIA: Shannon Sharpe vehemently denies troubling allegations in video statement

VIRAL: Charlamagne tha God roasts Shannon Sharpe for 'messing around' with OnlyFans girl

Home/NFL