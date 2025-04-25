Shedeur Sanders will have to wait until Day 2 to hear name called at 2025 NFL Draft
By Tyler Reed
Two quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Neither one of those players was former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
For most of the discussions surrounding the draft, many expected Sanders to be a first round selection. However, now, Sanders will have to wait until Friday to hear his name called.

In one moment, it felt like the New York Giants were trading up to grab Sanders in the first round. Instead, the team selected Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
The reasons as to why Sanders has plummeted in the draft are unknown. But apparently, teams do not seem as a fit for their franchise.
So, where could Sanders' potential land on Day 2 of the draft? The Cleveland Browns will have the first pick of Day 2. While they could have selected Sanders earlier in the draft, taking him in the second round would be less of a risk than the number two overall pick.
Sanders and Travis Hunter helped shift the culture in Boulder for the Buffaloes. Now, he will be starting his NFL career with a massive chip on his shoulder, which might be exactly what he needs to succeed at the next level.
