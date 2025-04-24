NFL fans gather in masses for 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field
By Tyler Reed
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is here! The NFL has had electric atmospheres at its drafts since taking the event on the road.
In recent years, stops in Nashville and Detroit have created iconic draft days for the fans who show up for the big event.
This year, the league decided to take the draft to Green Bay, Wisconsin, home of the Green Bay Packers. An early shot of fans preparing for the draft proves that having the draft in Wisconsin was the right choice.
Fans as far as the eye can see are filling up the outside of legendary Lambeau Field. There has yet to be an announcement of how large the crowd is, but it would be no surprise to hear the attendance be near or over 100,000 people.
The Packers will not be selecting until the 23rd pick of the first round, which, if you're a draft expert, you would know could end up being around midnight.
However, this crowd is filled with every fanbase. The NFL Draft kicks off the start of a new season, and it is a start filled with optimism, for the most part.
Countdown shows have begun, and the Tennessee Titans will be on the clock with the first pick a little after 8 pm ET. Buckle up, folks!
