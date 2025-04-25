Cleveland Browns fleece Jacksonville Jaguars in NFL Draft trade
By Tyler Reed
A lot of the time, the talk about potential trades with the early picks in the NFL Draft is just that, talk. However, the Cleveland Browns were not playing around when they were on the clock with the second pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Browns made the eye-popping decision to trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, as the Jaguars selected 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter with the selection.
The Browns got a great haul from making the trade, which includes two future first round picks. The stats show the Browns absolutely fleeced the Jaguars with this trade.
According to NFL salary cap expert Jason OTC, the move the Browns made has the franchise gaining 5.512 points on the Fitzgerald-Spielberger draft chart, while the Jaguars only gained 3.610 points.
The Browns have been rightfully roasted for their blunder of a trade with the Houston Texans to bring Deshaun Watson to Cleveland. However, the team is appearing to right that wrong.
Cleveland's front office is showing they are tired of being the joke around the NFL. This team has brought in a huge haul, and now, they have to make the right moves.
The franchise selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham with the fifth overall pick in the draft. Only time will tell if that is the right decision.
