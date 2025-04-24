Feared member of 1986 Bears, NFL Hall of Famer, dies at 67
Steve McMichael, a feared defensive lineman on the Chicago Bears team that won the Super Bowl in 1986, died Wednesday at age 67. He made two Pro Bowls, and was a two-time All-Pro, during a 15-year NFL career with the Bears (1980-93) and Green Bay Packers (1994).
McMichael had been battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, since 2021. Last year he was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and inducted remotely during the ceremony that was held in Canton, Ohio.
McMichael's family and members of the 1985 Bears, including Mike Singletary and Richard Dent, surrounded McMichael at his home as his bronze Hall of Fame bust was unveiled.
McMichael's 95 sacks are fourth all-time among defensive tackles, and his 92.5 with the Bears are second in franchise history behind Dent (124.5).
Jarrett Payton, the son of McMichael's former teammate (and fellow Hall of Famer) running back Walter Payton, announced McMichael's death on social media. Jarrett had been a spokesperson for McMichael throughout his ALS battle.
"With deep sorrow, I share that Steve McMichael passed at 5:28 PM after a brave fight with #ALS, surrounded by loved ones," Payton wrote on Twitter/X. "I'm grateful to have been with him in his final moments. Please keep Steve and his family your prayers."
