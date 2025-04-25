NFL announces release date for 2025 schedule
By Tyler Reed
The 2025 NFL Draft has already been off the rails. The Tennessee Titans took Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick.
However, the Cleveland Browns were at number two and made a massive trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who would select Travis Hunter.
RELATED: Cleveland Browns fleece Jacksonville Jaguars in NFL Draft trade
The first round has been full of excitement, and now, the league is delivering even more with the official announcement of the 2025 schedule release date.
Put it in your calendar, if that is something you still use. The NFL will be releasing the entire 2025 regular season schedule on May 14th.
Soon enough, you will know if you have to wake up at the crack of dawn to watch your favorite team play overseas.
Or if you're a geriatric millennial like myself, you pray your team doesn't have a lot of prime time games because you need your eight hours of sleep.
Every announcement the NFL makes now is groundbreaking. A simple release of the regular season schedule has people celebrating in the streets. I don't have confirmation on that, but it feels like they might.
So, there you have it. We all will soon know where and when every game is happening this coming season. Time to turn the schedule release into a national holiday, don't you think?
