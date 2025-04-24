Green Bay Packers fans rent their driveways for the 2025 NFL Draft
By Matt Reed
The Green Bay Packers will be at the center of the 2025 NFL Draft with the major event coming to Wisconsin for the first time in league history, and the team's fans have found ways to captialize on the historic draft outside of Lambeau Field.
Green Bay is the smallest NFL market with a population of just over 105,000 residents, and given Lambeau Field's unique setup being so close to residential housing it presents the perfect opportunity for fans of their favorite team.
Homeowners near the legendary stadium are renting out their driveways and properties for fans to park their cars ahead of the draft, with many advertising a spot costing over $100 per car.
While some might say the price is a bit steep, it's cool to see Green Bay fans lending out their properties similarly to how they do on NFL Sundays during the season.
The Packers currently hold the 23rd pick in this year's draft after reaching the playoffs last season before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.
