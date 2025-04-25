NBA fans show concern after Ja Morant injury in Grizzlies-Thunder clash
Contrary to how the first two games of the series have gone, the Memphis Grizzlies have blown out the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half of Game 3. The Grizzlies led 77-51 to end the first half, but were dealt a huge blow in the second quarter.
Ja Morant was running in to hammer home a dunk in transition when he got undercut by a recovering Lu Dort. Morant took a hard fall, and while he shot the resulting free throws, he had to head to the locker room immediately after.
RELATED: Shams Charania shares massive Jimmy Butler injury update ahead of Warriors Game 3
While it took some time for the team to assess the situation, ESPN's Tim MacMahon has since reported that Morant is out for the remainder of the game with a hip injury. Fans are concerned, as shown by their reactions on social media.
"Suspend Lu Dort for the rest of the playoffs. That was bush league," one fan wrote.
"That's incredible toughness and sportsmanship. The standing ovation was well-deserved," another fan said.
"I’m all for the physicality of the playoffs makes the games more interesting with the ticky tack fouls but it’s time to find a balance. First Jimmy and now Ja. It’s turning into WWE, refs got to do something now," a third fan pointed out.
"Prayers for Ja, hope he's good," a fourth fan wrote.
"That’s heart. That’s grit. Ja’s built different," a fifth fan said.
The Grizzlies will struggle to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the series, if the first two games are anything to go by. If Morant misses even one more game, a Game 3 win won't be enough to help Memphis either. Hopefully, the 25-year-old is alright and can return for the next game between these two teams.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 19.0: The final first-round forecast
NBA: JJ Redick triggered into profane 'spazz out' in Lakers victory over Timberwolves
MLB: Cubs' star says MLB season resists Netflix 'The Clubhouse' documentary treatment, suggests alternative
SPORTS MEDIA: Shannon Sharpe vehemently denies troubling allegations in video statement
VIRAL: Charlamagne tha God roasts Shannon Sharpe for 'messing around' with OnlyFans girl