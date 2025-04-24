2025 NFL Draft green room getting roasted by social media
By Tyler Reed
NFL fans are just mere hours from the start of the 2025 NFL Draft. It will be a weekend that changes the lives of 257 athletes, hoping to hear their name called.
15 players will be in attendance for the draft, sitting in the green room with friends and family. However, first glimpses of the green room in Green Bay are getting torched by everyone on social media.
It appears that making the green room look "normal" wasn't in the plans the NFL had in store this year. Check out some of the best reactions below.
Everyone appears to have the same idea that the green room screams that it is a furniture store. One thing is for sure: my Grandmother would go absolutely bonkers over those rugs. If I were getting drafted, she would want me to roll those bad boys up and put them in her car. Thankfully, Granny, I'm not at all athletic.
It's going to be an absolute electric factory when that one player who doesn't get drafted where they predicted he would, is sitting with his family and friends in the Lambeau Field furniture store. Apologies in advance to whoever the brave soul is that has to sit in that torment. Although it seems there is plenty of furniture to check out while they wait.
