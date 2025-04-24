Ashton Jeanty rocking Swarovski-studded Crocs at 2025 NFL Draft
By Tyler Reed
The 2025 NFL Draft has arrived. Over the next few days, 257 athletes will hear or see their name across the bottom of the screen during a Taco Bell commercial.
Many are of the belief that former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward will be selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans.
However, aside from quarterback, there's no question that former Boise State Broncos star Ashton Jeanty will be the first running back off the board.
RELATED: Green Bay Packers fans rent their driveways for the 2025 NFL Draft
Jeanty is in attendance for the draft and will be seated in one of the most iconic green rooms in NFL Draft history.
However, the former Broncos back has everyone talking about his style, as he is rocking a pair of Swarovski-studded Crocs.
Now, I'm not hip enough or rich enough to know what goes on in the diamond game. However, it seems Jeanty at Swarovski has a deal in place for the draft with these beautiful Crocs.
Crocs may receive slander by those that don't wear them. But let me be the first to tell you: once you put on some Crocs, your life will only gett better.
There's a good chance Jeanty will hear his name called in the first round, and after that, the team he goes to needs to create a customized pair of Crocs for their new star.
